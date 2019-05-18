LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of people spent Saturday morning at Kentucky Kingdom for the ninth annual Walk for Wishes.
The yearly event helps raise money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
Saturday's goal was to raise more than $100,000 to help kids fighting life-threatening illnesses in Kentucky.
There are about 400 local kids still waiting for their wishes to be granted.
"We really believe in like the transformational power of a wish," said Cassidy Hyde, from Make A Wish Kentucky. "It's not just like a week or a day, but there is really a lifelong impact, so we want to make sure we're able to grant the wishes of everybody here."
More than 150 wishes were granted to children across the region in 2018. The average cost per wish was about $8,000.
More support is always needed; for further information, visit the Make-A-Wish Foundation's official website.
