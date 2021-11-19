LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some families will have a Thanksgiving meal next week thanks to some generous donors.
The Family Scholar House, Kentucky Harvest and the Louisville Metro Police Department held a Thanksgiving food donation event Friday.
LMPD officers unloaded all of the donated food from Kentucky Harvest. The donations included 130 turkeys and a bunch of canned goods for families who otherwise wouldn't have a holiday meal.
"I want you to imagine that you haven't had the Thanksgiving experience that a lot of us grew up with, and now all of a sudden, you have the opportunity to have a turkey — the fixings for you and your family," said Cathe Dykstra, president and CEO of Family Scholar House. "Our folks are always grateful for what they receive."
LMPD officers will help the Family Scholar House hand out the boxes of food.
