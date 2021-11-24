LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thanksgiving is the busiest day of the year for Louisville firefighters.
While frying a turkey incorrectly is extremely dangerous, the majority of runs firefighters respond to on the holiday are for unattended cooking fires.
"We see about twice as many kitchen fires as we typically would on any other day of the year," said Maj. Bobby Cooper with Louisville Fire. "Thanksgiving is unique, because along with those fires, we also see a lot of injuries.
"It is dramatic to see those turkeys exploding on TV, but really the majority of what we see is people walking away from a stove or walking away from an oven, and a kitchen catching on fire."
All that basting, baking and roasting may make it tempting to take a break from the kitchen, but Cooper said you should stay put.
"The main thing that you need to remember is to pay attention," Cooper said. "Pay attention to the food that you're cooking. Don't walk away when you have food on the stove or in the oven."
Fires can ignite in an instant, and flames spread quickly. Even a small fire can do some serious damage.
"A lot of times, people don't realize it's not just if your home burns down, but just a small fire in your home that builds up some smoke can do a significant amount of smoke damage in your home," Cooper said. "And that can be costly too."
Cooper also suggests double-checking smoke detectors before cooking and keeping a fire extinguisher nearby.
