LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) — After all that turkey and stuffing, many Americans enjoyed a day of football – while others hit the stores for some pre-Black Friday shopping.
Many stores in Kentuckiana have been packed since about 5 p.m. Thursday, and business didn't let up as shoppers tried to get their holiday shopping done at one time.
"We wait for the ads to come out and we go through every ad to see if there are things we need or want cause it's a great deal," said Faliscia Weaver, who goes shopping every Thanksgiving with her best friend. Their planning is meticulous.
"When you are going for something, if there is not a lot of it, you need to know exactly where it is or else you won't get it," Weaver said as she showed off the items she circled in a store's ad.
The women were the second in line waiting for the doors to open at Kohl's Oxmoor on Thursday afternoon; they stopped by the store earlier this week to prepare for Black Friday with a dry run.
"Even though we came on the weekend, I came back on Tuesday because I needed to make sure that the stuff was still in the same place," Weaver said, laughing.
Once the doors opened, it was every shopper for themselves. Many ran through the doors to load up on kitchen items, sheets and shoes.
It was a similar scene at the Best Buy on Shelbyville Road, where soon-to-be newlywed Sophie Schuld knew shopping for a TV on Thanksgiving was too good to pass up.
"We are actually getting married in April," Schuld said, "so we are trying to get all the big purchases while they are on sale."
Despite the holiday rush, several shoppers told WDRB News that stores seemed less crowded than past years. Many stores started their sales even earlier this year.
"There wasn't as much traffic getting here, which I like," Shuld said, "but still trying to find a parking spot was — we drove around the lot quite a few times to find one."
For Weaver and her friend, it will be a night with no sleep. They did put a time limit on their shopping outing, however – 24 hours.
"It's all night!" Weaver said. "We will be home around 1 in the afternoon tomorrow. If you have a buddy who loves to do it like you do, then it is all worth it."
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.