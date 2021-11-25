LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After a year hiatus, a Thanksgiving tradition returned to Shawnee Park on Thursday.
The Juice Bowl, a west Louisville tradition that has been around since the 1950s, featured a pee-wee game, an adult football game and vendors for the whole family.
Five years ago, gunshots rang out at the park on Thanksgiving during the games, and two people were killed.
Following the fatal shooting, organizers have put safety measures in place and hope they will make it easier for parents and grandparents to focus on their children and grandchildren in the games.
"They get to play football. Who doesn't love football?" said Andrea Davis, whose son played in the Juice Bowl. "They get to be with their friends and their family in the same day."
The families say the rainy weather didn't damper their spirits, especially after the event was canceled last year.
"This is what we do. This is Thanksgiving day," said Terry Pullum, whose grandson played in the Juice Bowl. "It's a lovely day. It's a day for giving."
