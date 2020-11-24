LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It turns out turkeys really can fly — as long as they're on a UPS plane.
For over 20 years, UPS has shipped thousands of free-range turkeys — known as Willie Birds — to customers of Williams-Sonoma.
The Willie Birds were shipped Monday night from a farm in California for delivery Tuesday, just in time for Thanksgiving.
Because of the pandemic, Williams-Sonoma said it got twice the usual number of orders this year, but those orders are for smaller turkeys since many people are staying home.
