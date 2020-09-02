LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The American Lung Association has announced its latest effort to end vaping among young people.
The association cites data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, indicating that 26% of Kentucky high school students used e-cigarettes in 2019.
Statistics like that are why the ALA has announced its latest awareness campaign, titled "Get Your Head Out of the Cloud." The campaign gives parents information on starting conversations with kids before they start to vape.
A Vape-Free Schools Initiative also helps educators address the rise in kids vaping and includes programs programs to help students quit.
"As the school year resumes, more students may experience social pressure to vape, while others may begin to vape in response to stress, including stress related to COVID-19," Shannon Baker, advocacy director of the American Lung Association, said in a statement. "We're already facing what the Surgeon General refers to as a 'youth vaping epidemic.' Our communities need support, and as the nation's trusted champion of lung health, the American Lung Association is proud to offer Kentucky schools, parents and students proven approaches to end youth vaping in our communities and state."
