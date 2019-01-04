LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Arrow Fund has launched a capital campaign to build its very first rescue facility.
Over the last eight years, the Louisville-based organization has saved hundreds of animals. The nonprofit rescue organization takes calls every day for help with severe cases of abuse, neglect and torture.
Currently, The Arrow Fund animals stay in hospitals, clinics or foster care, and the organization is working to give them a place of their own.
"We make a difference in the lives of animals every single day, and we don't just do it here,” Founder Rebecca Eaves said. “We do it all over Kentucky."
Eaves said she wants to build a place where hurting stops and healing begins.
"We have so many dreams that we want to fulfill,” she said.
The organization has secured an 11-acre property located off of Taylorsville Road in east Louisville. Eaves doesn’t want to disclose where exactly it is until it’s fully operational.
The Arrow Fund just kicked off a capital campaign to help fund Phase 1 of the facility. Eaves hopes to have that phase operational by late August 2019.
"We're going to have quarantine areas, areas for animals coming just out of the hospital [and] places where animals are up for adoption,” Eaves said.
To complete this project, The Arrow Fund needs to raise $1.5 million. So far, it's raised $650,000, including a very large donation by Scott and Wendy Hagan. The facility’s rehabilitation center will be named after the couple. Eaves said there's still a long way to go.
"We are asking for donors, or individuals, businesses, anyone in the community that wants to be a part,” she said.
Eaves is also open to businesses offering in-kind services as their donations, since there is a lot of work to be done.
"The community and the individuals are the lifeblood," she said. "Their donations are the lifeblood of what we do."
The organization is hopeful the new facility will help save even more lives.
"The requests are coming in at such a great rate, we hope to be able to help so many more,” Eaves said.
For more information, click here.
