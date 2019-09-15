LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Big Table brought out big crowds of strangers to share stories and a meal.
The 3rd annual event at Iroquois Park promotes connection and community.
"The idea is to create a space where people can come from all over the city and just connect with each other," Co-creator Cathy Berkey said.
The event is a giant potluck, with dozens of tables lining the stretch of the park. People bring a dish to share, whether it's something they really love or something that shows off their culture or personality.
"It's enjoying and meal and sharing love with these people," Attendee Renita Bernat said.
While the focus is on food, the event puts an emphasis on attendees talking and listening to learn more about each other.
"We have these conversation cards at the tables and those ask questions about all of the people at the table so you really learn about the people," Berkey said.
The event also showcases Louisville's diverse population, with attendees coming from all walks of life.
"I think we're such a beautifully diverse city," Attendee Carrie Meurer said. "And opportunities like this to get out and actually see it in person, see the diversity, connect with people who are different than you, have different faith systems than you, I mean just different areas of town than you."
Even though the event started just three years ago, it's grown each year. This year organizers were hoping for 2,000 people to show up and get to know each other. They hope the relationships formed around the table bring people together and make the community stronger.
"We're so polarized," Berkey said. "There's so many things that divide us, and we felt like we wanted to create spaces where we could come together with our differences, but still encounter one another and build our community together."
According to the Guinness Book of World Records, the largest potluck was attended by 3,264 people in India. Organizers of The Big Table hope to surpass that record in a few years.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.