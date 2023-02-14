LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- They may be known for saying "Goodbye Earl," but The Chicks are getting ready to say hello to Louisville.

The group — formerly known as "The Dixie Chicks" — announced Tuesday that it will make a stop at the KFC Yum! Center as part of The Chicks World Tour 2023.

They'll take the stage Tuesday, July 25, with special guests Wild Rivers.

Ticket prices start around $40 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday. To get yours, visit the KFC Yum! Center ticket office or click here.

