LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- They may be known for saying "Goodbye Earl," but The Chicks are getting ready to say hello to Louisville.
The group — formerly known as "The Dixie Chicks" — announced Tuesday that it will make a stop at the KFC Yum! Center as part of The Chicks World Tour 2023.
They'll take the stage Tuesday, July 25, with special guests Wild Rivers.
Just Announced! 📣@thechicks World Tour 2023 stops at the #KFCYumCenter on July 25 with special guest Wild Rivers! Tickets go on sale February 16 at 10 AM.ℹ https://t.co/b8PjjnLHNQ🎟 https://t.co/5HpiULf31l pic.twitter.com/tfPb7VAXZ9— KFC Yum! Center (@kfc_yumcenter) February 14, 2023
Ticket prices start around $40 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday. To get yours, visit the KFC Yum! Center ticket office or click here.
