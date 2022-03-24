LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - The Eagles are returning to the KFC YUM! Center for its "Hotel California" tour Thursday, May 12 at 8 p.m.
It is a homecoming of sorts as The Eagles were the first official concert at the venue on October 16, 2010.
Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, along with Vince Gill, are making a stop in Louisville as part of the group's 11th anniversary celebration.
The concert will feature the iconic Hotel California album from start to finish. There will be an orchestra and choir. After a short intermission, the band will perform a set of its greatest hits.
The Eagles have sold more than 120 million albums worldwide and have topped the singles charts five times.
Ticket prices range from $129 to $399. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, April 1, 2022.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.