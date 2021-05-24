LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Drivers on East Broadway have had to navigate orange cones and concrete barriers since October, when MSD began repairing a 1.3-mile sewer line that was built in 1866.
You'll get some much-needed relief to your rush hour soon: That project will wrap up by the end of June, MSD told WDRB News on Monday.
"From (South) Hancock (Street) to (South) Second (Street) will be finished on Friday," said Sheryl Lauder, a spokesperson with MSD. "At the end of the month, we can all celebrate when the rest of it opens from Hancock down to (South) Campbell (Street)."
MSD is asking drivers on East Broadway to proceed with while crews finish the project. Crews have been doing most of their work underground, but there have been some close calls with several crashes in the area.
After the repairs, the sewer line will be good to go for another 100 years, according to MSD.
