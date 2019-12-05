LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The first Activate Games in the country is scheduled to open Friday in Louisville.
The facility just off Hurstbourne Parkway isn’t just gaming. Players have to work for it with their body and their brain.
“We say this is an active gaming facility,” Activate co-owner Bryce Anderson said.
There are ten different “micro arenas” with nearly 300 challenges ranging from one to three minutes.
“Some of them are very physical and are going to make you sweat, and some are more cerebral if you're interested in more of a chill evening with your friends and family,” Anderson said. “One of the games is our take on a pop a shot. So it's five basketball hoops with LED backboards, and you have to shoot the hoops in the backboards that say … turn green, but don't shoot in the ones that are turned red.”
Gamers use electronic wristbands to track their scores throughout the experience. They can compete against themselves and previous scores on their next visit. Participants need a group of three to five people to play.
“You’re playing together as a team,” Anderson said.
The doors open at 9:30 a.m. Friday for the first time. Click here to schedule a game.
