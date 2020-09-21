LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Need a job? The Fresh Market is looking to fill 1,500 seasonal positions at its stores across the nation.
The grocery store chain is looking to fill seasonal and part-time positions at hiring events on Oct. 2 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Oct. 3 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at all store locations, according to a news release.
"On-the-spot interviews" will be conducted at the hiring events for "qualified applicants."
Anyone interested should fill out an online application before attending a hiring event so interview times can be scheduled. Walk-ins will also be accepted. Face masks and social distancing are also required during the events.
To fill out an online application, click here.
The Fresh Market has two locations in Kentucky. The Louisville store is located at 1805 Rudy Lane. The Lexington location is located at 3387 Tates Creek Road. To see a map of store locations, click here.
