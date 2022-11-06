LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Goo Goo Dolls are headed to Louisville on Wednesday.
"I am unbelievably grateful the fact we are still able to do this," Robby Takac said. "It is mind blowing to me sometimes."
The band will hit the Louisville Palace Theatre on Wednesday in support of their new album "Chaos in Bloom."
They recorded it during the pandemic inside a church in Woodstock, New York.
The band shot to fame in the 90's and early 2000's with hits like "Slide" and Iris."
Their album "Dizzy Up the Girl" sold more than four million copies and their hit "Iris" just hit a billion streams on Spotify.
The band has played in Louisville a few times before and checked out the town but there isn't much time for that on the new tour.
"We run hard, this band runs really hard," Takac said. "We do six shows a week most of the time so quite honestly, we might head out to see some parks, go to some record stores, stuff like that but in general, it's pretty much nose to the grindstone out here."
The concert is set for 8 p.m.
