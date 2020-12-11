LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Metro United Way has teamed up with the U.S. Bank Good Truck to help those in need this holiday season.
The Good Truck, a repurposed food truck, began delivering personal care items, cleaning products, coats and toys to four Louisville nonprofits this week.
Officials with Metro United Way said the need is greater now than ever before.
"We've seen a surge in community nonprofits reaching out to us for specific needs for the holidays and ongoing needs, like cleaning supplies and personal care items," said Kelsey DeYoung with Metro United Way.
If you'd like to volunteer with Metro United Way, click here.
