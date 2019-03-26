The Healing Place cuts ribbon on $29 million expansion

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After two years of construction, The Healing Place officially unveiled it's more than 100,000-square-foot expansion Monday.
The new facility on West Market Street, which opened to treatment in January, added 200 beds for men in recovery.
The expansion cost $29 million and increased total capacity for the men's campus to 426 beds. In 2018, the campus, on average, turned away 224 men per month because of limited space.
"To say that this is a miracle really discounts the hard work to make this a reality," said Karyn Hascal, president of The Healing Place. "There are so many things and people that had to work together to make this happen."
More than $1 million was allocated to the project from Louisville Metro government, the rest from private donations.
The site also offers 20 beds for homeless veterans and 40 for veterans who are battling addiction.
