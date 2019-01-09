The Healing Place West Market Street expansion

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville drug rehab center is now able to help twice as many people as it could before.

The men's campus of the Healing Place just opened its new expansion on West Market Street.

The $29 million project adds 200 beds, and they are expected to fill up quickly.

"There's a very small percentage of the population who actually gets the help that they need," said Heather Gibson of The Healing Place. "So this is just us doing our part to help with this issue in our community, but we'll just never be able to build enough beds to touch the problem."

The site also offers 20 beds for homeless veterans and 40 for vets who are battling addiction.

Money for the expansion came from the city and from private donations.

