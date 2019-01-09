LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville drug rehab center is now able to help twice as many people as it could before.
The men's campus of the Healing Place just opened its new expansion on West Market Street.
The $29 million project adds 200 beds, and they are expected to fill up quickly.
"There's a very small percentage of the population who actually gets the help that they need," said Heather Gibson of The Healing Place. "So this is just us doing our part to help with this issue in our community, but we'll just never be able to build enough beds to touch the problem."
The site also offers 20 beds for homeless veterans and 40 for vets who are battling addiction.
Money for the expansion came from the city and from private donations.
Related:
- Louisville leaders announce plan to tackle city's homelessness problem
Rep. John Yarmuth weighs in on homelessness 'crisis' facing Louisville
The Healing Place men's campus to open 426-bed facility in late December
Acorn necklaces are symbol of hope for recovering addicts at Healing Place
Local mother donates money to Louisville Recovery in honor of her daughter
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.