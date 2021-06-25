LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Artists hope a new mural will help heal west Louisville.
The Healing Walls project revealed its mural Friday on the side of the Kroger on West Broadway. Led by artist Ashley Cathey, the project works directly with the community for feedback on what they would like to see with the artwork.
"Public art is about presence. It's about amplifying the community. It's about telling the story of people here," said Ashley Cathey, CEO of Healing Walls Project. "Leaving something to keep going, and I think Kroger knew that was necessary in this space."
The mural that's more than 3,000 square feet is the largest mural in west Louisville.
Healing Walls Project collaborated with Lipstick Wars Poetry for an additional space where local poets were able to sandblast haikus on the sidewalk of West Broadway, according to a news release.
The Healing Walls Project travels across the country to connect artists of color and local organizations to create a more inclusive art community.
