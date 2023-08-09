LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Bourbon Trail is growing.
Wednesday, the Kentucky Distiller's Association announced the addition of Barrels & Billets as a craft member and another stop on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail.
“We look forward to working with the Barrels & Billets team as we continue our tireless work to unite our historic industry and secure Kentucky as the one true home for Bourbon,” Eric Gregory, president of the Kentucky Distiller's Association, said in a news release. “We congratulate them on their success and gladly welcome them to the KDA.”
Located at 8th and Main streets in downtown Louisville in the Hillerich & Bradsby Co. building, Barrels & Billets provides tourists and locals with a unique bourbon experience. Guests learn about the art of bourbon blending and get to test their skills at concocting their own blend of bourbon, bottled onsite in a personalized package.
Due to being in close proximity to the Louisville Slugger Museum, and being added to the bourbon trail, Barrels & Billets is celebrating the legacy of baseball by launching three new bourbons.
The Home Plate Series features the Lucky Lumber Easy Drinking Bourbon, Lead Off Rich and Complex Bourbon, and Smokin' Fastball Smoked Bourbon. Each bourbon will be available only in the Barrels & Billets store and sells for $40.
Lucky Lumber features a blend of Bing cherry, dried flower, white chocolate and raw honey. The Lead Off combines flavors of stewed maraschino cherries, baked orchard fruit and candied pecans. The Smokin' Fastball offers flavors of ripe stone fruit, baked apricots and vanilla custard to deliver a smooth finish.
To purchase tickets to Barrels & Billets, click here. Custom bourbon experiences start at $35 per person, and the custom blend 750ml bottles are $50.
