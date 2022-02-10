Kentucky Science Center Exterior

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Science Center is celebrating it's 150th birthday.

The milestone took place last year, but it's just now marking the occasion with a celebration at the Kentucky International Convention Center.

The event will be on March 19 with cocktails, dinner, dancing and music. Ticket information can be found online. Tickets are $300 each.

The Kentucky Science Center sees 325,000 visitors every year. nurturing science literacy and lifelong learning.

