LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Science Center is celebrating it's 150th birthday.
The milestone took place last year, but it's just now marking the occasion with a celebration at the Kentucky International Convention Center.
There is so much more to KY Science Center than our flagship facility on Louisville's Museum Row. From in-school assemblies to our Pulse of Surgery program, our reach extends well beyond the Commonwealth. Be there as we celebrate our 150th. Details at https://t.co/RaPDvgHIef.— KY Science Center (@KYScience) February 4, 2022
The event will be on March 19 with cocktails, dinner, dancing and music. Ticket information can be found online. Tickets are $300 each.
The Kentucky Science Center sees 325,000 visitors every year. nurturing science literacy and lifelong learning.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.