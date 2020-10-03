LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Orchestra is back for its first big performance of the season Saturday night since the pandemic and civil unrest.
When the pandemic hit in March, the Louisville Orchestra canceled performances. "This is the kick in the butt that our industry has needed for a long, long time. If you want to be relevant and vital and you actually want to make a difference in your community, then you need to change and grow," says Teddy Abrams, Music Director for Louisville Orchestra.
Abrams spent this down time at his home, re-evaluating. "We said, 'let's face this head-on, do a 360 evaluation of what this can mean for us and let's jump at the opportunity to change things,'" said Abrams.
Despite no ticket sales and a limited revenue stream, the Louisville Orchestra came up with three values: health, education equality and access to eliminate barriers. "Everything we do this year filters through these three values," he said.
For instance, Abrams started offering free, private 15 minute concerts from his home, by Facebook appointment.
"People's mental health, their anxiety levels are astronomical, and I thought, okay, I've got to do something," he said.
The orchestra will perform together with safety precautions Saturday night at Old Forester's Paristown Hall, for audiences to live-stream at home. "It's a dedication to our values, it's a dedication to heroism, it's a dedication to the things we've experienced in our city," said Abrams.
The Louisville Orchestra Virtual Edition or LOVE will feature artist Davóne Tines. "He had written a piece of music in honor and memory of Breonna Taylor," he said.
It's the first of four virtual performances that will go through November for a minimal cost. "I've never been more convinced that what we have to offer is a very very important part of how this city is going to connect, unite and grow. So, for me personally, this moment here to actually make music and actually share it with our city, this is a once in a lifetime opportunity," Abrams said.
90 minutes of entertainment will give listeners and musicians alike some encouragement. "This is our time to make a difference and we're going to do that for you. We're going to give hope, we're going to give healing, and we're going to give a sense that we are a united city, that we can find our way through this very challenging time," he said.
The first performance is Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
Click here for streaming details and more show dates. One concert costs $30 or it's $99 for all four.
Copyright 2020. WDRB News. All rights reserved.