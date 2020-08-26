LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Zoo is mourning the loss of Malaika, a 23-year-old Masai giraffe.
According to a news release from the Zoo, Malaika was euthanized Wednesday morning due to musculoskeletal problems. Zoo officials say they prolonged her life with joint support products and pain medications, but her pain eventually became unmanageable. It was finally determined that euthanization was the most humane option.
"Malaika had a good, long life and was able to thrive much longer because of the excellent care our staff provides," said Zoo director John Walczak in a statement. "The remnant wild is a tough place, and she would have never lived as long under the constant pressures of that environment. We hope the community will join us in remembering Malaika and the joy she brought to so many people."
According to the news release, Malaika was originally born at the Los Angeles Zoo and arrived at the Louisville Zoo in 1997, where she gave birth to five bull calves between 2000-2012.
"Our top priority is the comfort level of animals," said Dr. Zoli Gyimesi, senior veterinarian at the Zoo. "They are like family to so many of us, and we always do everything we can to ensure their well being. This was a very tough decision to make, but when looking at Malaika's deteriorating health, we knew it was the right decision to make."
