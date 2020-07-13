LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The death of Breonna Taylor lit a fire of outrage in Louisville, sparking rallies, protests, mistrust of police and calls for change.
Taylor, a 26-year old Black woman and former EMT, was shot and killed on March 13 when Louisville Metro Police officers Sgt. Jon Mattingly, Detective Myles Cosgrove and Detective Brett Hankison served a "no-knock" warrant on her apartment. It’s since led to the termination of Hankison and an ongoing investigation by LMPD, Kentucky’s Attorney General and the FBI.
Crowds started marching through the streets of Louisville saying Taylor’s name on May 28, 2020, demanding criminal charges and the termination of all the officers involved in her death.
Some demonstrations turned into unrest with protesters looting businesses, lighting fires and tagging buildings with graffiti.
In many ways, it’s history repeating itself in Louisville.
On May 27, 1968, almost 52 years to the day before protesters took to the streets on Taylor's behalf, a group rallied at 28th and Greenwood upset over racial injustice and claims of excessive force used by Louisville police.
But the name the crowd was saying back then was Manfred Reid, a well known African American real estate broker who’d been beaten with a blackjack by a Louisville officer.
The officer was terminated for using excessive force, but the city’s civil service commission voted to reinstate him. This news sparked similar unrest with rallies and protests that led to much destruction.
The similarities between 1968 and 2020 movements are many, including the issues that brought people to the streets, the fallout, unrest and response by elected officials and law enforcement.
Reid says the protests after Taylor's death are similar to the demonstrations in 1968. "If you look at what they’re doing now they’re standing on our shoulders," he said.
You can watch a preview of the special below and watch the full report on WDRB News Monday at 4 p.m. and 10 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.