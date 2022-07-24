LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- 502 Dragon Boat is hosting open paddle sessions this summer for anyone looking to try the water sport.
A dragon boat is similar to a canoe in design, but much larger at 40 feet long and typically carries anywhere from 16 to 20 paddlers.
502 Dragon Boat Community Volunteer Executive Director Erin Kelleher said this summer the club wants to welcome anyone 12 years old and up to check it out.
"The name of the game is teamwork," Kelleher said. "It's so hard to explain what dragon boat is until you get on the boat and you really feel everybody working together, how it feels to cruise on the water."
With two people to a seat, the paddlers have to sync in order to gain momentum. It's the sweet spot of synchronism that leads many dragon boat clubs to compete across the country. A hope for 502 Dragon Boat too, if they get enough interest.
"We're still very new here in Louisville. Not a lot of people know about it. But there are races in pretty much every major city," she said.
Laura Sanchez is one of the paddlers on the team and said it's become a community she looks forward to seeing.
"We've become a family and we're all contributing and supporting each other," Sanchez said.
No experience is necessary to join.
"Most of us don't have much experience. 502 Dragons offers the training, the equipment, the boat, they give you everything that you need to succeed," Sanchez said.
The open dragon boat sessions are every Thursday night from 7 to 8:15 p.m. and Saturday mornings from 10 to 11:15 a.m. at River Park Marina.
It costs 20 dollars per ticket but there are some promo codes available. For more information you can find the club on Facebook.
