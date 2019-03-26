LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Raconteurs and Hozier will headline the inaugural Railbird Festival on the grounds of Keeneland in August.
In a release, the festival announced the music lineup and ticket prices for the two-day event to be held Aug. 10-11 in Lexington.
More than 30 acts will be featured on three stages during the festival including Saturday's headliner The Raconeurs, which is a supergroup made up of Jack White, Brendan Benson, Jack Lawrence, and Patrick Keeler. Brandi Carlile, Old Crow Medicine Show and Mavis Staples also perform on the first day of the festival.
Singer-songwriter Hozier headlines on Sunday. Kentucky native Tyler Childers, Gary Clark Jr. and Lucinda Williams are also on the bill for day two.
Tickets go on sale to the public Thursday, March 28 at 10 a.m. EST on the www.RailbirdFest.com website. General Admission (GA), VIP and Superfecta weekend passes will be available. Layaway plans will be offered for all ticket levels.
VIP weekend passes to the Railbird Festival include admission along with exclusive Limestone and Elkhorn Stage lounges with air-conditioning and private bars and special seating. VIP passes also include access luxury restrooms, fast-track entrances to the festival, free on-site parking commemorative Railbird merchandise. There is also an opening reception the night before Railbird at The Rickhouse.
A limited number of Superfecta weekend passes are also available that include everything that the VIP ticketholders get along with more special seating, a private pit viewing area plus complementary beer, wine and non-alcoholic beverages. Superfecta guests also get valet parking, a tour of the Keeneland grounds and access to morning workouts by the horses.
The Railbird Festival will also include bourbon and food experiences. Among the chefs taking part in the event are James Beard nominee Ouita Michael (Holly Hill Inn & more), Top Chef season 16 runner up Sara Bradley (freight house) and Master Chef alumnus Dan Wu (Atomic Ramen).
The festival named for the "railbirds" who watch horse racing also offers thoroughbred-themed activities including simulcasts of horse races from Del Mar to Saratoga, along with wagering. Additional trips to visit horse farms near Keeneland are being offered including visits to Winstar Farm and Godolphin.
More information on the Railbird Festival is available online.
The Railbird Festival 2019 lineup includes:
Saturday
The Raconteurs
Brandi Carlile
Old Crow Medicine Show
Mandolin Orange
Mavis Staples
Robert Earl Keen
Grace VanderWaal
Ruston Kelly
Billy Strings
Low Cut Connie
The Dip
Devon Gilfillian
Lillie Mae
Lucie Silvas
Justin Wells
Ian Noe
Joslyn & The Sweet Compression
Sunday
Hozier
Tyler Childers
Gary Clark Jr.
St. Paul & The Broken Bones
Lucinda Williams
I'm With Her
Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors
Jade Bird
Blackfoot Gypsies
The Wooks
Susto
Futurebirds
Fruit Bats
Yola
Johnny Conqueroo
Kelsey Walden
Ona
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.