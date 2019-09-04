LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The tarp may be off the the Second Street Bridge, but don't let that fool you. Plenty of work still needs to be done, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
You can now see the entire bridge, also known as the Clark Memorial Bridge, is painted. The contractor for the project started cleaning and painting the bridge in February 2018.
KYTC says crews still need to do some touch-up painting and some corrective work, like relining the bridge. It will also have to go through an inspection.
As of now, the bridge work is still on track to be finished sometime in November.
