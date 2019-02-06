The weather makes you sick: myth or fact?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – It’s that time of year when everyone feels under the weather, but could the weather be to blame?
Kentuckiana is on a weather roller coaster, from a frigid January to a balmy start to February. Doctors and nurses with Norton Healthcare said the fluctuating temperatures aren’t always at fault for their patients’ sicknesses, but it can still have an impact.
“We constantly get those question, and I think it’s one of those myths that always comes around every year,” said Rachel Alexander, a nurse practitioner for Norton eCare. “There are good reasons why people say the weather makes them sick, but it’s really more of a coincidence that the timing of the weather and the timing where we see more viral infections.”
Alexander said patients are making eCare video appointments right now with an array of illnesses from coughs and colds to upper respiratory infections, sinus infections and the flu. When it’s cold, it’s easier for people to stay inside and spread germs. But the changing temperatures can impact how patients feel in other ways.
“We do see more symptoms at different times of the year,” Alexander said. “So sometimes, people that have migraines will tell me every time it rains, their headaches get worse. Or people with asthma will have trouble with really cool or really warm weather.”
Alexander said using eCare video visits is a good way to get quick, convenient care for any moderate symptoms and minor illnesses instead of waiting for a doctor’s appointment or going to the emergency room.
“We can send in prescription. We can recommend home treatments,” Alexander said. “And we send them a visit summary and do follow-up with them in a few days.”
If someone has prolonged or severe symptoms or chronic illnesses, the nurses can refer patients directly to doctors for further care. To take utilize Norton eCare, click here for more information.
