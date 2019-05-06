LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Theatair X is appealing a decision to take away its business license
The Clarksville adult theater's appeal, which was anticipated, has been filed in circuit court. The appeal also allows Theatair X to keep its doors open.
Clarksville's Town Council voted unanimously last week to revoke the license. Council members cited zoning violations but also said the business has been a source of many complaints for decades.
The appeal calls the council's move an unconstitutional violation of first amendment rights.
