LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Theatair X is appealing a decision to take away its business license

The Clarksville adult theater's appeal, which was anticipated, has been filed in circuit court. The appeal also allows Theatair X to keep its doors open.

Clarksville's Town Council voted unanimously last week to revoke the license. Council members cited zoning violations but also said the business has been a source of many complaints for decades.

The appeal calls the council's move an unconstitutional violation of first amendment rights.

