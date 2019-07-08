CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- The Clarksville Town Council has set penalties for an adult theater in violation of city ordinances.
Theatair X could be fined $2,500 for the first violation of the new code and $7,500 for the second.
Ongoing violations will result in a separate violation.
Two new ordinances were approved in June. One requires managers have a clear line of sight to all parts of the business besides the restrooms. The other requires that "sexually oriented businesses" be closed between midnight and 6 p.m.
Theatair X is in violation of those codes, and attorneys for the town have filed a motion in the ongoing lawsuit to force the business to comply.
The attorney for Theatair X did not respond to a request for comment.
