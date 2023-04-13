LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A theft charge against a southern Indiana man accused of scamming a woman over a home improvement project was dropped.
Kyron Anderson said Thursday he was "found not guilty of any wrongdoing."
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department arrested Anderson in August on a charge of theft by deception.
He operated K Construction and said he didn't finish the home improvement work at a woman's home because his tools were stolen.
Police said the victim paid him $14,500 dollars in May. The victim said last year that Anderson was supposed to do the work, including build a roof over her deck and power wash and stain her deck and fence. The warrant said Anderson had not finished the work or refunded her money. The victim said he kept giving excuses on why he couldn't complete the job.
But this week, court records show that the theft by deception charge against Anderson was "dismissed without prejudice" because probable cause wasn't found.
The legal term "dismissed without prejudice" means prosecutors can bring the case back to court again, if they wish.
