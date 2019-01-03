INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- The theme of the 2019 Indiana State Fair will be "Heroes in the Heartland."
Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb made the announcement early Thursday in an online video.
State officials say the theme is meant to celebrate the heroism of everyday people, saluting farmers, first responders, educators and members of the Armed Forces.
The 17-day fair are will be held this year between Aug. 2 and Aug. 18.
The Indiana State Fair has been an annual celebration of agriculture in the state held since 1852.
