LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- As fears climb over the novel coronavirus outbreak certain products are vanishing from store shelves. WDRB spoke to a therapist about how this pandemic is affecting people's mental health, and he offers advice on how to cope with all the news.
Across the country, people are lining up to get their hands on toilet paper, sanitizer and cleaning products.
"I think in this case people are scared. In many cases they don't know what else to do and they're in survival mode," psychotherapist Jim Wayne said. "We are facing something that none of us have ever faced before."
Wayne, founder and president of Wayne Institute for Advanced Psychotherapy, said he understands why people are scared, but said it is important to remain calm.
"If you panic, your judgement is going to be severely impaired," he said.
To help remain calm he advises you to take time to unplug.
"In terms of personal coping with a situation like this is to know what we can and can't tolerate in terms of being bombarded with information," Wayne said. "Checking our emails. The newsflashes, or checking our cell phones every minute of the day, that actually adds to the anxiety and stress."
Wayne said to center yourself, treat yourself to some self care, take a walk in nature, listen to calming music or play a board game.
"Just take 10 minutes. Go into a room, close the door and be calm and listen to your breath. Something like that can be very, very helpful," he said.
Wayne, a former state representative, said he hopes these kinds of tips will help put your mind at ease.
"As a society we're going to get through this. As shocking and as disorienting as it is right now. We will get through it," he said.
Wayne also said that it is healthy to talk to someone about how you feel.
