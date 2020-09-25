LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- If civil unrest and the pandemic have you feeling stressed and overwhelmed, you are not alone.
Therapists say their calls for help have increased.
"Basically everyone is being attacked by these external stimulations and many of them are not controllable. We don't have a mastery over these things," psychotherapist Jim Wayne said.
To take care of your mental health, Wayne suggests you create a routine for yourself, eat healthy foods and exercise. He said it is also important to get out into nature, take time for yourself and limit the amount of news and social media you consume.
"I think the other thing people have to recognize is people have a tendency to escape the pain and the fears and that can happen through excessive drinking. It can happen through use of pot and just staying stoned, or other types of drugs," Wayne said. "That is not going to solve anything. In fact it's going to make all the problems worse in the long run."
Wayne urged people to stay in touch with family members and friends to discuss struggles, and, if needed, to seek professional help.
