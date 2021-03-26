LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A school in Franklin County, Kentucky, has a special someone that's helping students cope with the pandemic.
Winston, a 9-month-old Russell Terrier, is a certified therapy dog. Susan Hellard, a sixth-grade language arts teacher, got Winston during the COVID-19 pandemic, and he soon became a star in her Zoom classroom, according to a report by Lex 18.
When it came time to return to in-person learning, Hellard asked the principal at Elkhorn Middle School if Winston could come too.
"They were pretty timid, you know, coming back to school after being off for so long causes a lot of anxiety," she said. "I think it was a lot less intimidating to walk up to someone who has a dog."
Teachers said Winston has also helped them find some calm in a time when so much has been unknown.
