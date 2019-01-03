LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Much like the rest of the city, dispatchers at MetroSafe are still coping with the loss of LMPD Det. Deidre Mengedoht, who was tragically killed on Christmas Eve.
On Thursday, comfort came from a four-legged friend.
"She brings joy to them, comfort, and she gives them the unconditional love of a dog," said Ron Leonard of Canines for Christ.
Each step German Shepherd/Lab mix Molly takes will help the hurting men and women of MetroSafe.
"We came up to actually comfort the dispatchers who actually took the call," Leonard said.
Some of them were the last to speak to Mengedoht on Christmas Eve. Others took the call about the fiery crash that took her life.
"No one really knows how to react in a situation like that, and we were all immediately just distraught," dispatcher Marci McKenzie said.
Much like police officers, dispatchers have to wear a brave face when it seems like the world is crashing down around them.
"We have to deal with a lot of sadness and sickness, and we have to deal with the worst of the worst sometimes," McKenzie said.
Coping with the post-traumatic stress from it is hard. Molly is helping. She's part of Canines for Christ, a nonprofit charity using the love, hope and compassion of a dog to help those who went through something really rough. Just seeing Molly's face or petting her can be therapeutic.
"The Veterinarian Association actually tells us, the doctors tell us, that when a dog or cat licks you, there's a happy chemical that goes through your body," Leonard said.
The mission was accomplished and not a moment too soon for men and woman who deserve a reason to smile.
Molly has also comforted victims of the school shooting in Marshall County and a mass shooting at a Nashville Waffle House.
Related Stories:
- Louisville-area Bearno's to hold fundraiser for fallen LMPD detective's family
- IMAGES | Procession held for fallen LMPD Det. Deidre Mengedoht
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.