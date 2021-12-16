LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Therapy dogs are common, but what about a therapy pig? That's what people in Mayfield, Kentucky, are getting to see.
The Calloway County Pet Therapy Group partnered with Allstate to take "Loaf" the pig to Mayfield.
Loaf's owner said in a place like Mayfield, even this pig can bring an emotional response.
"It's just amazing to see how something like Loaf can go out ... and just knowing that he was able to bring a smile, some tears, some healing to some people — it was just, it was one of the most rewarding days I think I've had," Rebecca Wilhelm-Atkins said.
Loaf will be back at the Mayfield Tractor Supply on Saturday. There's also an effort in Bowling Green at the Big Lots on Scottsville Road.
