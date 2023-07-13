ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Girls from coast to coast have traveled to Kentucky to compete in a national girls baseball tournament.
It is like a real-life "A League of Their Own" re-run playing right before our eyes and there has been absolutely, "no crying in baseball" as girls from all over the country are competing in the Baseball For All Nationals and proving girls also belong on the diamond.
"We're stronger than they think we are," said Bluegrass Banshees player Darcy Cook.
"We feel like we have good chance of winning this," Bluegrass Banshee's player Hannah Jones said.
Kentucky's Bluegrass Banshees are knocking it out of the park in the Baseball for All Tournament.
"Girls know this game is for them, they can follow the passion and just go forward," Justine Siegal, founder of the tournament, said.
The Banshees make up one of more than 35 teams and more than 500 girls that are hitting balls and running bases in Etown.
It's like watching movie highlights for Anne Ramsay, also known as Helen Haley from "A League of Their Own."
"Girls can play baseball, they can do anything," Ramsay, who played first baseman in the movie, said. "When girls are seen doing that, then other girls are supported."
The Banshees have girls from Kentucky and one player from Wisconsin. The team has won all three of their games so far in the tournament.
"We're really good," Jones said.
And while having fun, the girls have their eyes on the prize.
"I can go home and be like I was in, I got drafted to an all girls baseball team and we won the whole thing," Cook said.
The tournament will continue through the weekend with championship games on Sunday. For more information, click here.
