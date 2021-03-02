LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local group is trying to end gun violence plaguing Louisville as the city is in the midst of 13 consecutive months of double-digit homicides.
People gathered for a "Stop the Violence" rally Tuesday at Shawnee Park, calling for an end to shootings.
Several attendees at the rally have lost loved ones to gun violence.
Cynthia Hall wants answers about the killings of her son and granddaughter.
Larry Hall and his 9-year-old daughter Larea were shot and killed last month on Bells Lane and Interstate 264. An 8-year-old was also injured. No one has been arrested in the case.
Speakers encouraged people with information about crimes to come forward.
"If you know something, say something," Hall said. "It don't hurt until it hits you. They are babies, what did they do ... nothing."
The group wants to work with the entire community and has plans to create a safe haven for troubled youth.
