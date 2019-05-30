LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A bold thief crawled through a doggy door at an Indiana Humane Society and made off with two puppies, according to a report by Fox 59.
It happened Saturday afternoon at the Johnson County Humane Society when workers were between shifts.
They think someone jumped over a gate, crawled through the doggy door and took off with two 5-week-old pit bull puppies -- and they think the thief had been to the Humane Society before, to scope it out.
"There's no way you could have visually seen a puppy from the outside kennels or our building," said Anne Sutton, executive director of Johnson County Humane Society.
"We want to be inviting and open to the community, but we also can't be violated like this," she added. "We just have to hope that someone steps up and does the right thing."
It would have been at least another five weeks before the puppies would have been up for adoption.
The incident has prompted the Humane Society to take additional preventative measures. Every visitor now has to show an ID to enter the building. A new privacy fence and extra security cameras are also being installed.
