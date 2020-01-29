SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A thief stole a BMW from a Shepherdsville car lot, only to return it an hour later, and it was all caught on security video.
During the 10 years he's owned S&S Towing and Auto Sales, Alen Sabic said he's dealt with a stolen car and stolen parts, but nothing like what happened this week.
“It's definitely weird," he said. "It's mind boggling."
His security cameras revealed a man stealing a BMW and then returning it an hour later. Police said the man in the video is Steven O’Daniel Jr., who was arrested Wednesday afternoon.
Sabic said he likely would not have known about the theft if not for the car looking dirty and the lime green price stickers missing from the windshield.
“It just made me think like something wasn't right," he said. "So I checked the cameras."
The cameras revealed it all goes back to Monday evening when a white SUV pulls into the lot just two minutes after Sabic left work. That same SUV comes back at 2:41 a.m. Tuesday. Police said it’s O'Daniel, who can be seen on camera getting out of the SUV and taking something else from another car before taking off in the BMW.
“He removed a plate from another vehicle that we have here at the lot, a Lincoln Navigator," Sabic said. "He put that plate on the BMW, and then around 2:48 is when they drove off."
Cameras show O’Daniel was gone for a little more than an hour before returning the BMW with another person and getting back in his own car to leave.
“My biggest concern is during the time that they had it, what did they do with it? Did they commit a crime?” Sabic said. “I just don't want anything coming back on us and our business.”
It’s still unclear why O’Daniel stole the car in the first place.
Police said he confessed to stealing the car when he was arrested.
