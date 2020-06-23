LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Class of 2020 in Shelby County is taking another hit, after someone has been stealing graduation signs.
The Shelby County Sheriff's Office said thieves took signs out yards across the area. Signs from various high schools were targeted.
Police said a good Samaritan found the signs abandoned and turned them in to the sheriff's office. Now the office working to get them back to the graduates and their families.
A few signs reported stolen are still missing.
Police asked that anyone with information on the thefts call the Shelby County Sheriff's Office at 502-633-4324.
