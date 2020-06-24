LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) - A young Highview boy is heartbroken after his beloved all-terrain vehicle was stolen out of his family’s garage.
The family of 8-year-old Dylan Mattern was away from its home off Marble Court during the weekend of June 13, when someone cut the lock to the garage and stole the ATV and two dirt bikes, the family said.
“When he was on this four-wheeler, this was his life,” Dylan’s aunt Laura Mattern told WDRB News. “That’s what he looked forward to.”
The family said the ATV provided Dylan, who has autism, confidence and joy and allowed him to socialize with his friends. Dylan often rode it around his neighborhood or on family property.
The family also said the dirt bike was a perfect fit for Dylan. It was a smaller ATV used especially for children and teens. Spacers gave it extra stability, and it even had a zebra seat.
“I don’t think it’s truly set in yet but he’s pretty devastated," Laura Mattern said. "This is a big part of his life. This is the only thing he is looking forward to this summer."
Dylan's family often repairs broken ATVs or uses old ones for parts.
His aunt has a message for the person who took the vehicles.
“You don’t understand what this did for this child. This was his world and you ripped it away from him. You took that away from him,” Mattern said.
LMPD is aware of the incident.
The Matterns have set up a gofundme page to be able to buy Dylan a new ATV.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.