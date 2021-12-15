LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are searching for three thieves that broke into a Louisville brewery overnight.
Hi-Wire Brewing posted on its Facebook page that three individuals, two men and one woman, broke into their taproom on Baxter Avenue around 3 a.m. Wednesday.
The brewery says the thieves stole donation items for tornado victims, bartender tips, merchandise and their safe.
The brewery put out a call for help on Saturday, asking the Louisville community to donate funds or items to those affected by the state's tornadoes.
The brewery remained open on Wednesday, asking the public to come by, have a beer, tip their bartenders and donate to the tornado victims.
Anyone with information or who recognizes the suspects is asked to call Louisville Metro Police at 574-LMPD. Brewery officials say even the smallest detail can help solve the crime.
