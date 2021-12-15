LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are searching for three thieves that broke into a Louisville brewery overnight. 

Hi-Wire Brewing posted on its Facebook page that three individuals, two men and one woman, broke into their taproom on Baxter Avenue around 3 a.m. Wednesday.

The brewery says the thieves stole donation items for tornado victims, bartender tips, merchandise and their safe. 

The brewery put out a call for help on Saturday, asking the Louisville community to donate funds or items to those affected by the state's tornadoes. 

Hi-Wire Brewing Louisville break-in 12-15-21 (6).jpg

Surveillance footage of a break-in at Hi-Wire Brewing in Louisville. (Courtesy of Hi-Wire Brewing) 

The brewery remained open on Wednesday, asking the public to come by, have a beer, tip their bartenders and donate to the tornado victims. 

Anyone with information or who recognizes the suspects is asked to call Louisville Metro Police at 574-LMPD. Brewery officials say even the smallest detail can help solve the crime. 

Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved. 

Tags