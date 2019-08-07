LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- More than 13,000 students go back to school Wednesday in Bullitt County.
Superintendent Jesse Bacon shared three things parents and students need to know.
1) Student success is more than just test scores
"We are really focused on trying to define what student success is," said Bacon. "We realize that success is more than just student achievement scores and we are looking and collaborating with our business community and teachers and parents on defining on what student success looks like for each student."
2) The preschool program changed
"We traditionally had a four half-day preschool program in our district. We are transitioning to two full days. We will have a Monday and Wednesday group and a Tuesday and Thursday group. The ultimate goal is to expand our program to include more students and more full time opportunities."
3) The district implemented technology upgrades
"We are going to be transitioning to an online enrollment process. It's extremely important that if our parents don't have Infinite Campus login information, they obtain that. They can do that at the school level or they can come to the district and we can help you with that.
