LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's first Mac and Cheese Festival was a big hit at Fourth Street Live!
Some of Louisville's best area restaurants and food trucks are showcased their best recipes for mac and cheese of all varieties on Saturday.
With over 40 styles of macaroni and cheese available for tasting, the event is brought mac and cheese lovers from all over the area.
"It brings everybody out and gives everybody a flavor of what is cooked here," said Ken Weikel with the Barbeque Cowboy. "Louisville is a foodie town, and it just keeps growing."
The event also features various eating contests for die-hard mac and cheese lovers.
The festival continues through Sunday, tickets start at $10.
