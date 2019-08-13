LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Wednesday is the first day of school for 100,000 JCPS students.
Here are the top five things the district wants parents to know before students head to the bus stop.
1. Double-check your child's bus information.
On the JCPS website, type in "Bus Finder." It will give you the correct bus number, time and stop.
"You may be on a new bus number this year, and it may be a new time, and it may be a new stop," JCPS Spokeswoman Renee Murphy said. "Even if you've had the same stop for the last few years and the same bus, we encourage parents to go ahead and (check) too."
2. Be patient at the bus stop.
JCPS said school buses may run a few minutes late in both the morning and the afternoon.
"We have 70,000 students that we are transporting, and so we know it is so important to get it right," Murphy said. "We will double-check and triple-check. We may be running a little bit behind on the first day."
3. School registration info for students who are still not signed up.
Call the JCPS Student Assignment Office at (502)-485-6250 or reach out to your child's nearest school.
"If you are pretty sure that's the school you're supposed to go to, you can call that school in the morning," Murphy said. "But you can also call us at the district offices."
4. Sign up for text alerts.
It's called "School Messenger" on the JCPS website.
"To find out about school closings, if there's something that is specific to your school or any kind of communication that is very time sensitive, we will be sending text messages to you," Murphy said. "So we want to make sure you are signed into that program."
5. Call the hotlines for help.
For transportation questions, call 485-RIDE.
For any other school-related questions, call 313-HELP.
"If you're waking up in the morning or if you're thinking at the last minute, 'Oh my gosh, I forgot to ask that one question,' that would be a great resource for you," Murphy said.
For a full JCPS back-to-school checklist, click here.
