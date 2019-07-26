NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- School starts Monday for students in New Albany-Floyd County schools, and Superintendent Brad Snyder shared three things he wants parents and students to know.
1. School security is Snyder's top priority.
"If you see something, say something," Snyder said. "Whether it's a child, a friend, a parent or a teacher, if you see something concerning, tell someone."
Snyder says information is power when it comes to school security. Information allows school officials and law enforcement to be proactive in trying to defuse a threatening situation.
2. His second piece of advice is: Bloom where you're planted.
"We have really good programs. Kids have different interests from sports to other activities," Snyder said. "Bloom! Just realize and recognize that's what we do -- we provide opportunity. Just reach for the sky."
Snyder says parents can help children by taking an active role in their lives. He encourages parents to take time to listen and give words of encouragement. "They matter and make a difference," Snyder said. "Children love them, so give them" encouragement.
3. Have fun. Finally, Snyder says children should not forget to have fun while they're learning.
"Education doesn't have to be a chore," he said, and added that a good attitude can go a long way toward making a good year for students, parents, and teachers alike.
