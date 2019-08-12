LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Senate bill one was major topic of discussion when we sat down with Superintendent Greg Schultz.
Governor Matt Bevin signed the bill in March which increases school safety and resources across the commonwealth.
Schultz says Oldham County is ahead of schedule in making some of the mandatory changes.
"We investigated what our councilors were doing at the middle and high school level and we have reached out to their positions. They should have a lot more face time with kids this year. We are really looking forward to hitting the emotional learning component hard with our kids and make sure they feel safe and secure and take care of any issues they might have. We have also added a mental health consultant. That gives us now 4 for the district."
The district is also focusing on protecting students from unwanted visitors and dangers.
"We have 10 school resource officers in our buildings and they are out and patrolling on a regular basis. This is all done without state money. This is done on the burden of the local tax payers. The tax payers said we want this in our school system and feel good about this."
A major change is that tobacco use is not allowed on school property. That includes teachers and other staff.
"We are tobacco free on all campus for everybody. That includes employees, students and spectators at sports. Working with the local health department we'll have signage up and exemplifying what it's like to live a healthy style."
The school district is also hiring for several positions.
