LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Smartphone addicts wanted.
You could get $1,000 ... just for using a flip phone for a week.
The challenge comes from internet company Frontier Communications, which is seeking applicants for its contest to honor the 30th anniversary of the first folding phone.
One person will be chose from the field of applicants for the $1,000 prize if they can make it through the week with no cheating.
Frontier Communications will even give you a survival kit for the week, including a printed map, pocket phonebook, and some 90s-era CDs ("think Britney [Spears] and NSYNC," the contest page says)
Applicants will receive points toward being selected if they have "an active social presence or are willing to vlog their experience."
Of course, you wouldn't be able to use your phone for that.
You can apply for the challenge on Frontier's website.
